New president selected during Vigo County Commissioner meeting

At the start of Tuesday's Vigo County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Judy Anderson's colleagues selected her as this year's president.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the start of Tuesday's Vigo County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Judy Anderson's colleagues selected her as this year's president.

It's a possession Anderson has held before during her time as a commissioner.

Besides getting the jail situation addressed, and moving forward, Anderson hopes to bring new items to the agenda.

She says she is excited about some things in the works for the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation.

Anderson's current term expires at the end of 2020.

