Clear

New changes in pet care

A new trend is making its way to the Wabash Valley that could be harming your pet.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new trend is making its way to the Wabash Valley that could be harming your pet.

Dr. Beth Brown, a Terre Haute veterinarian says they're seeing more dogs test positive for Lyme Disease and Lyme related sicknesses caused by ticks.

Brown says the trend started near Michigan a few years ago and has made its way to this region.

This means your dogs at home could be exposed to simply being outside. Cats are less likely to get it because they are self-cleaners by nature.

Brown says it can be a sneaky disease to detect because the symptoms to look for can easily be mistaken for a dog aging.

Vets say dogs who are having a hard time getting up and down could be impacted. Exposure to Lyme Disease results in achy joints and a lack of appetite for several days.

If it goes untreated, it can be deadly.

“We have dogs who come in with really high fevers, joints swollen, they can hardly get up and move. Then we have dogs who are a little slow and maybe just off their food. So there can be a range but ultimately Lyme Disease can be fatal if it's not treated appropriately,” said Brown.

The other risk to Lyme Disease is that it affects people too. Brown says if your dog has been exposed, you likely have as well.

Brown says antibiotics for 30 days is the typical treatment, unless more severe. Lyme disease can result in renal and kidney disease if it goes untreated. Treatment is more intense in those cases.

See your local vet for pet treatment.

Click here for treatment and more information on Lyme Disease with humans. 

Another trend Brown is seeing is the social perception of pets. This is impacting the way we treat animals.

Brown says 30 years ago, pets were a possession. They'd stay outside on a farm and likely get fed scraps.

Today, pets have evolved into part of the family. They are even considered people’s kids in some cases.

Brown has seen the social perception change over her 20+ years of experience. She says animals are providing more emotional support to people than ever before.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers and then cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New changes in pet care

Image

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Image

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues