Clear

New chairman appointed to Indiana alcohol commission

The newest appointment to an Indiana commission charged with studying the state's alcohol laws may mean cold beer sales won't expand in the state.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The newest appointment to an Indiana commission charged with studying the state's alcohol laws may mean cold beer sales won't expand in the state.

Scroll for more content...

House Speaker Brian Bosma appointed former Rep. Bill Davis on Wednesday to lead the Indiana Alcohol Code Revision Commission.

The commission will meet in the summer to continue its two-year study considering potential changes to the state's alcohol laws.

Davis blocked proposals in 2011 and 2013 that sought to expand cold beer and allow for Sunday sales.

Davis will replace former Sen. Beverly Gard, who supported loosening alcohol regulations when the committee met last summer.

Bosma says he decided to replace Gard because he wanted someone who would make gradual changes to alcohol regulations instead of changing them all at once.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain tonight, then cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It