New chairman appointed to Indiana alcohol commission

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The newest appointment to an Indiana commission charged with studying the state's alcohol laws may mean cold beer sales won't expand in the state.

House Speaker Brian Bosma appointed former Rep. Bill Davis on Wednesday to lead the Indiana Alcohol Code Revision Commission.

The commission will meet in the summer to continue its two-year study considering potential changes to the state's alcohol laws.

Davis blocked proposals in 2011 and 2013 that sought to expand cold beer and allow for Sunday sales.

Davis will replace former Sen. Beverly Gard, who supported loosening alcohol regulations when the committee met last summer.

Bosma says he decided to replace Gard because he wanted someone who would make gradual changes to alcohol regulations instead of changing them all at once.

