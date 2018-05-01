New carwash opens with $5 washes for the week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dirtbusters on 3rd Street in Terre Haute rolled open its doors for customers on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

And there was quite the line!

The automatic bay uses a conveyor be;t to move cars.

The owner of the carwash is excited to have this location open for business.

"We love the town. We drove the town and realized the market was underserved a little bit and really thought something needed to be north of the interstate," owner Jerry McDaniel told us.

If you are interested in checking out their new location, there are $5 washes through the weekend.