Clear

New carwash opens with $5 washes for the week

Dirtbusters on 3rd Street in Terre Haute rolled open its doors for customers on Monday.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dirtbusters on 3rd Street in Terre Haute rolled open its doors for customers on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

And there was quite the line!

The automatic bay uses a conveyor be;t to move cars.

The owner of the carwash is excited to have this location open for business.

"We love the town. We drove the town and realized the market was underserved a little bit and really thought something needed to be north of the interstate," owner Jerry McDaniel told us.

If you are interested in checking out their new location, there are $5 washes through the weekend.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
A Breezy, Warm Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It