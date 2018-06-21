New businesses come to Knox County.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been the talk of the town for months now. A new business coming to downtown Vincennes.

Old Chicago general manager Randy Dejohn says, "It's good ya know. We've been across the street in that office hiring people for the last month and a half and it's finally here. It seems like its been a long road. But we're excited that we're here and I think Vincennes will agree that this will be a great thing for everybody."

Old Chicago's story is similar to many. Mcalister's and First Vincennes Savings Bank are opening new locations and Anytime Fitness celebrating new ownership.

First Vincennes Savings Bank branch manager Carol Bowlin says, "It feels wonderful, it feels wonderful. There's lots of new things coming to Vincennes and we're happy to be part of it."

Jamie Neal with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce says, "There are so many new businesses popping up and so many existing businesses that are expanding or just putting back into their organization to make it better for Knox County."

Neal says that no matter the size, each business plays a role in bettering the county.

Neal explains, "I think regardless of the size of the businesses it's always important for our community. If people can see that these businesses are reinvesting in their community we're all going to take pride in Knox County. And hopefully, large manufacturers and even those small mom and pops will realize that Knox County is flourishing."

New businesses helping to add to the counties economic growth. Dejohn says they are happy to be part of that growth.

Dejohn says, "We've had so much great feedback from people. And I think they're excited. We've hired 120 people, we're giving 120 people jobs. And I think this is great for main street. This is the beginning of what main street wants to do and we're glad that we're part of it."