New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business plans to call the east side of Terre Haute home.
Its sales manager credits a redevelopment project with helping the company to choose their location.
West Side Tractor Sales will build a lot on Fruitridge Avenue just south of Margaret.
They sell John Deere tractors that are used in construction and forestry.
Their location's access to I-70 and State Road 46 along with upgrades to Industrial Margaret Avenue convinced the company to build in that location.
"When the Margaret Avenue project is completed, we'll have great access from any direction," Chris Novotney said.
They plan to build a 16,000 square foot facility that will employ about 20 people.
It is set to open in the spring.
