New business moving into Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A business owner told News 10 she's excited to be coming to Terre Haute's Honey Creek Mall.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, Shewey's announced it would be opening its newest location at the mall.

The business allows customers to buy and then hand paint sculptures.

Owners say it appeals to all audiences...young and old.

She told us the interactive experience is the type of business that can truly flourish in today's economy.

They hope to be open in October.