New bike share program rolls out on ISU's campus

Indiana State University started a new bike share program.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University started a new bike share program.

There are now 100 orange bikes available for students and staff.

The Student Government Association is in charge of the new piolet program.

They partnered with "Spin," which is a bike share company.

To rent a bike it will cost .50 for every half an hour or $14 a month for unlimited 30-minute bike rides.

ISU students can sign up by downloading the Spin Bikes app.

To sign up, you must use your ".EDU" email address.

