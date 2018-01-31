New banners honor Hometown Heritage honorees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New banners in Terre Haute recognize the work of outstanding people from the community.

Crews put up the Hometown Heritage Hero Award banners on Wednesday.

The banners feature three new award winners.

There was a crowd on hand to watch.

This year's honorees are Wayman Barrett Brown, Coach Pete Jones, and Reverend Doctor Cleytus Malone.

The awards typically honor accomplishments of African Americans with ties to Terre Haute.

You can see the banners yourself in Terre Haute.

Just stop by 7th and Wabash.

Malone says they are planning to hold a banquet for the honorees. Proceeds from that will go toward helping college-bound Vigo County students, as well as students at Indiana State University.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a sponsor for the banquet, you can visit the First Free Will Baptist Church website or call 812-223-1330.