TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - By the fall of 2018, there will be new ambulances making runs for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved bids for three new ambulances.

An assistant fire chief told News 10 each ambulance will cost about $230,000.

They'll be ready around the start of the fourth quarter of 2018.