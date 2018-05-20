New ambulance facility celebrates opening in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new beginning is taking place for one ambulance facility.

Scroll for more content...

That's in Sullivan, Indiana.

Back in February of 2016, a fire destroyed their old facility.

With the help of the community, along with several local counties and organizations, they were able to build a new location.

Today, the group took the time to say thank you with a community open house.

"It's overwhelming, the people that come in and try to help us. Basically, we just want to say thank you to everybody," said Kenny Bogard, director of ambulance services.

The ambulance and paramedic service will serve the community for many years to come.