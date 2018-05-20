Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New ambulance facility celebrates opening in Sullivan

A new beginning is taking place for one ambulance facility.

Posted: May. 20, 2018 6:45 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2018 10:39 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A new beginning is taking place for one ambulance facility.

Scroll for more content...

That's in Sullivan, Indiana.

Back in February of 2016, a fire destroyed their old facility.

With the help of the community, along with several local counties and organizations, they were able to build a new location.

Today, the group took the time to say thank you with a community open house.

"It's overwhelming, the people that come in and try to help us. Basically, we just want to say thank you to everybody," said Kenny Bogard, director of ambulance services.

The ambulance and paramedic service will serve the community for many years to come.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Starting off with sun, then storms this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It