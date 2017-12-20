New administration at Union Hospital - Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health care sees new leadership in Clinton, Indiana.

Stephanie Laws is now the vice-president and administrator for Union Hospital - Clinton. Union Health announced the news on Wednesday.

Laws is a Parke County native with 10 years working in Union's health care system.

She's served a variety of roles like coordinating tele-medicine services to West Central Indiana and East Central Illinois.

"I have dedicated my career to rural issues, rural health care issues, and to assure that rural residents have access to high quality specialty health care," Laws explained.

In her new role Law hopes to make Union Hospital - Clinton the first-point of care access for patients as well as continue collaboration with community partners.