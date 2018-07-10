New addition on the way to Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is taking a step towards an even more innovative future.

Scroll for more content...

They will soon have an Engineering Design Space and Laboratory,

Work is already happening on the nearly 14,000 square foot building.

It will be used for competition teams, robotics, and special-interest activities.

The addition doesn't have a name just yet, but for now, Rose is calling the building "The Bridge."

They expect the $2 million building to be ready this coming winter.