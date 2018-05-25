New VCSC superintendent speaks on camera for the first time since new job announcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The newly selected superintendent for Vigo County Schools speaks out for the first time since the announcement.

On Thursday, Dr. Robert Haworth was selected to succeed retiring superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Haworth has been in the top spot for Elkhart Community Schools for the past six years.

On Friday, he spoke with reporters about Vigo County for the first time.

He told our partner station WSBT-TV that he is excited to get the Vigo County Superintendent job because he has aging family in southern Indiana.

By taking this position, he can be closer to them.

"You are always juggling career, faith, family...and at this point in time I just want to make sure my family is well taken care of," Haworth said.

We did ask him about the pending FBI investigation in Vigo County.

He said off camera that he couldn't comment on something that happened two years ago when he wasn't here.

A public meet and greet is set for May 31st.

We will bring you more details on that when they become available.