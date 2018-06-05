New VCSC superintendent candidate shares vision for school corporation, meets with public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Handshakes ended the anticipated wait for several people on Monday night, that's as people lined up to meet a new face at the Vigo County School Corporation.

"I got a great vibe, he seems to be a very personable guy," said Dan Willis.

After meeting Dr. Robert Haworth at Monday's Meet & Greet, Willis said he liked the idea of Haworth possibly becoming the new superintendent for Vigo County schools.

"He's got a great personality and that's going to be half the battle right there," Willis said, "and the fact that he wants to come here tells me a lot."

For Haworth, he wants to do more than just be in Vigo County. News 10 sat down with him to find out his vision for Vigo County schools prior to the public meet & greet.

"We came here because it was a great school district," Haworth said, "We need to listen to see how that came to be."

Haworth said his game plan is to listen.

It's a tricky time for the school corporation. It's dealing with the possibility of renovating three high schools, along with a fallout from an FBI investigation. That's why Haworth said he wants to help strengthen the connection with the community.

"How do we create such transparency that our actions become predictable, and that's only through trust," said Haworth, "So if those things are in our future, how do we find that out? How do we explore, how do we build on some of the things that have already been done to investigate that, and where do we take that?"

Haworth said he also wants to focus on continuing the valued relationships between the school corporation and its community partners.

"That's one of the reasons why this was such an intriguing position," he said, "Partnerships with The Y, The Boys & Girls Club, United Way, the backbone of post-secondary that lays within this district, great community support, PTOs."

"You probably don't realize this, how unique it is, law enforcement in every building throughout the district," Haworth continued, "In an age where safety and security is an issue, what a great community that wants to do that for its children."

Following the approaching departure of current Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos, Haworth said he recognizes there are big shoes to fill. If granted the opportunity as superintendent, Haworth said he wants to focus on ways to pass the baton and continue the legacy developed.

So far, Haworth said he has received an outpour of support from the Vigo County community, so much that it has been overwhelming.

"We met great folks, but this just the tip of the iceberg to where I think the rest of the district really is," he said, "How do we uncover how people are helping, how they're assisting, how they're moving this district forward and I look forward to getting here and getting going."

Haworth will find out Monday if he will officially be named as Tanoos' replacement. That's when board members will vote to give approval.