New Terre Haute store to donate extra items to charity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store in Terre Haute hopes to help local charities.

High Five Liquidation just opened their doors on Saturday.

It's located on the south side of Terre Haute where Circuit City used to be.

The company sells wholesale items from major retailers.

Everything starts off with a cost of $5 on the weekends, and then the price drops throughout the week.

On Fridays, they get rid of the stuff to restock the store with new items.

The owners say they don't want to throw out the leftover items.

They want to give it away to various charities in the community.

"If you're a charity just come in, give us your business card and paperwork that shows you're a non-for-profit cause, we'll have to have that on file. You bring that in and we will sit down and talk to you. I don't know how much product we're going to have left but we're going to split it up between everybody so everybody gets a chance," owner Mike Hill said.