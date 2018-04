TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new apartment complex in Terre Haute is nearing completion.

On Thursday, News 10 received an inside look at the Riverfront Lofts project.

It's in the former ICON building.

Core Development is building 166 units through the $20 million renovation project.

The property is located along the river in Terre Haute.

Developers expect the project to be done by August.