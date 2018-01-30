New Study Places Illinois in Top Ten Places to Drive

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One of the states in our viewing area has placed in the top ten for "best states to drive" in a recent study.

Financial website WalletHub ranks Illinois 10th in the country for drivers.

Despite being in the top 10, one driver in Marshall, Illinois says he is surprised that Illinois is ranked so low.

Illinois driver David Gagen has been driving for over 50 years.



"I've been driving since I was sixteen." Gagen says.

He says when he has to leave the state sometimes it can be a rough trip.

"I've been to a lot of other interstates and towns and everything and they don't know how to drive half of them don't Indiana is alright, they've got good drivers, it's just that a lot of people don't go by the law you know" he says.

Gagen says he wasn't surprised to learn Illinois was recently ranked in the top ten best states to drive in during a recent study. The study was conducted by financial website WalletHub taking into account traffic delays, gas prices, and road conditions. Area drivers say road conditions are usually better in Indiana but gas prices can go either way.

"When the gas prices in indiana go down we go down and when they go up we go up." Gagen says.

Gagen says he was actually surprised Illinois was ranked at 10.

"10? I figured we would be in the top 5 or 4 you know up in there because we've got some of the best roads in Illinois and the interstate is starting to deteriorate" he says.

Indiana was ranked 15th in the study. Additionally WalletHub ranked Illinois in the top five states with the most auto repair shops per capita. Indiana was in the top five for lowest auto maintenence costs per capita.

You can find the full WalletHub report here.