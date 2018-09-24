New Opiod Treatment Center Opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new opioid treatment center in Terre Haute is helping combat a problem our local community is facing. Groups Recover Together opened their doors this morning on Springhill Drive near 7th Street.

The new treatment center allows those in need to get help with addiction. The program works in a similar way to Alcoholics Anonymous.

The program allows patients to attend group therapy and get medication, and typically lasts between 18 and 24 months.

People interested in joining can register online or call the clinic to become a part of the program.