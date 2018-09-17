New Oktoberfest location a huge success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The German Oberlander Club says this year was their biggest turn-out for Oktoberfest.

Now, the club says it can support the club and give back to the community.

Organizers attribute the location to the success, saying they almost ran out of things.

"We didn't know what to expect. We were going to be open one less day...so quite frankly we cut back on what we were going to serve and that sort of thing...and that kind of caught us off guard," Nancy Walbring, from the Oberlander Club said.

Organizers say the 2019 committee will get started in October or November.

That is so they can better be prepared for next year.