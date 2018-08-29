New 'Little Free Library' box installed in Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is trying to spread the love of reading.
News 10 stopped n Deming Park in Terre Haute.
That's where we found a newly installed 'Little Free Library' box.
The program works to make books more accessible to people.
All you have to do is leave a book to take a book.
