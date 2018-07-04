New Life holds 4th of July Celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted hundreds for a 4th of July Celebration.

New Life Fellowship, on the east side of Terre Haute, holds their annual celebration every year. It's on the Sunday before the 4th of July.

The packed event included free admission, along with food, vendors, music and a fireworks display.

Organizers said the event normally draws in 1000 to 1500 people every year.

"This event is just to remember all the beautiful things that the Lord has provided for our country," said Pastor Jeff Harpole, "and we're very patriotic tonight."