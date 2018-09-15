New Jersey professor sheds light on Holocaust through lecture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People got a better understanding on the events of the Holocaust this weekend.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute welcomed Professor Judith Gerson for a special lecture.
Gerson is from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Using memoirs, testimonies, diaries and letters, Gerson spoke about the Holocaust through the eyes of German Jewish refugees.
Gerson's presentation is part of the annual Walter Sommers Lecture on Holocaust History.
