New Indiana state laws go into effect soon, here's the list

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)- Come July 1, new state laws will go into effect. Bills such as Sunday alcohol sales were passed upon the governor's signature this year. However, most don't start until the beginning of next week.

Scroll for more content...

Starting Sunday, you can't get an eyeball tattoo in Indiana.

"That's ridiculous that somebody would actually want to put a tattoo on their eyeballs," said Anthony Airman after News 18 informed him about the new law.

But the state says you can bring sunscreen to school after July 1.

"You can't right now?" interrupted Kierstin Sattler as we explained the new sunscreen law.

Apparently, some schools required a note or forced children to keep sunscreen in the nurse's office.

"These are some ridiculous laws," said Sattler.

They may not be conventional but they're some of the laws going into effect soon.

State Representative Sheila Klinker said there are other new laws you should pay attention to this summer.

Most notably for her, school funding, safety, and bullying.

"Many schools are not reporting bullying," said Klinker. "In fact, only 20 percent is the average of schools that are reporting bullying."

She also is focused on a school curriculum bill that passed.

"The reason this is important is that we mention the importance of cursive writing, which in many cases is not being taught," said Klinker.

This law doesn't mandate cursive writing, but Klinker hopes lawmakers can work toward that soon.

"I am serving on the education interim study committee that will be looking at many of these issues," said Klinker.

But last and certainly not least, Klinker doesn't want people to forget about the state insect law going into effect Sunday. Cumberland Elementary students worked for years to make it happen.

"That was a big step for our children to get a firefly insect recognized in the state of Indiana," said Klinker.

We reached out to State Rep. Sally Siegrist but she was unable to meet with us on camera in time for this story.

We also put in a call to State Sen. Ron Alting but have yet to hear back.

A full list of the bills passed this session can be found here.