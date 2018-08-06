Clear

New Indiana law could help hold down prescription drug costs

An Indiana lawmaker says a new state law promises to be an important step toward helping hold down Hoosiers' prescription drug costs.

Posted: Aug. 5, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana lawmaker says a new state law promises to be an important step toward helping hold down Hoosiers' prescription drug costs.

The law that took effect July 1 allows pharmacies and pharmacists to provide patients with information about their cost options for prescriptions.

State Sen. Mark Stoops tells The Herald-Times it "doesn't quite go far enough, but it's an important step" toward helping Hoosiers hold down their prescription drug costs.

The Bloomington Democrat says health insurance companies "are notorious for hiding benefits or steering customers to more lucrative drugs."

The Indiana Pharmacists Association says the law minimizes pharmacy-benefit-managers' role in driving up drug costs.

Those managers negotiate contracts between drug companies, insurance companies and pharmacies and decide which drugs insurers cover and how much patients will pay for it.

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Overnight Forecast

Image

Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County

Image

CASA needs your help with school supply drive

Image

Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

Image

Hair salon hosts free haircuts as part of acts of kindness for Garrett Sands

Image

One killed, two arrested after Cleveland Avenue incident

Image

Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Image

Taste of India fundraiser showcases culture and food

Image

Back to School Bang focuses on health and wellness for school year

Image

Golf outing event honors the memory of former ISU track and cross country coach

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton