SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois kids must soon ride in a rear-facing car seat until they're 2-years-old.
That's because of a bill Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law on Friday.
There are exceptions to the new law. Children taller than 40 inches or weighing more than 40 pounds are exempt.
Officials say the law leaves penalties up to the authorities' discretion.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends rear-facing car seats.
The new law takes effect January 1, 2019.
Related Content
- New Illinois law promotes safety during car rides
- Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law
- Weekend Diversity Walk promotes inclusion
- Illinois fire marshal offers safety tips for Thanksgiving
- Official urges Illinois residents to practice fire safety
- Illinois State Police work to push highway safety
- Law firm offers free cab rides for Thanksgiving eve
- Illinois group hopes to pass child custody law
- More than 200 laws now in effect in Illinois
- Christian group files US complaint on Illinois abortion law
Scroll for more content...