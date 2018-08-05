New Illinois law promotes safety during car rides

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois kids must soon ride in a rear-facing car seat until they're 2-years-old.

That's because of a bill Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law on Friday.

There are exceptions to the new law. Children taller than 40 inches or weighing more than 40 pounds are exempt.

Officials say the law leaves penalties up to the authorities' discretion.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends rear-facing car seats.

The new law takes effect January 1, 2019.