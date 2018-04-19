New ISU President: I want to change the perception many have

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Deborah Curtis is breaking barriers just months into her new job, but her main focus is the future. She officially became Indiana State University's newest president early in April.

Scroll for more content...

She's the first female university president, but she said that achievement is only a part of who she is.

"I think the part I'm grateful about is, I don't feel like I broke any glass ceilings. I just took all the steps to prepare myself for this position, " Dr. Curtis said.

The newest ISU president is eager to jump into the business.

She shared with News 10 some of her concerns. One of the biggest is about perception. She said too many times, she's heard people both on and off campus refer to Indiana State as a consolation school, and not as good as the others.

"Sometimes, if you say 'bad, bad, bad,' you think bad. I don't think it's as much that, as it is people owning other people's perceptions of their own institution's mission, as being better than ours, and it really isn't"

Dr. Curtis wants to fight that stigma by emphasizing the university's alumni and their contributions both statewide and nationally. She also plans to focus on outreach to policymakers and potential friends of the school.

She's also taking on another issue many have voiced. Several have said in the past, ISU is too secluded from the city of Terre Haute, but Dr. Curtis begs to differ.

"I would suggest to you that our community engagement endeavors way far surpass getting across Cherry or Wabash or beyond and I don't think we're as visible with that work as we could be," she said.

She acknowledges there's a lot to do, but she's focused.

"I'm incredibly passionate that I'm going to do my very best to team up with folks here and do good things for Indiana State University, and basically the Wabash Valley because we're all connected."

If the past is a predictor, many believe she's up to the challenge.