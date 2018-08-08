New Hamilton Center program helping people get their lives back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of lives are being changed by a local recovery center.
Earlier this year, the Hamilton Center opened Western Indiana Recovery Services in Terre Haute.
It's one of only 18 centers to provide methadone treatments to fight addiction.
Program Director Scott Burns said in the three months it's been open, the center has helped many get their lives back on track.
Burns said the center is serving more people every day.
He adds the center is making moves to reach more people.
"We'd like to help more people...we've got partnerships that we're working on with hospital healthcare provider systems, with law enforcement, criminal justice in neighboring counties...not just here in Vigo County," Burns told us.
