VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The New Goshen Fire Department has spent the past couple of months renovating.
Station 11 needed some work after many years of wear and tear.
They brought in local contractors to give it a new life.
The bathrooms and kitchens got some much-needed improvements.
New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo said community donations were a big part of making this project happen.
Related Content
- New Goshen Fire Department receives much-needed maintenance
- Sinkhole forms in New Goshen
- Illinois boy needs help receiving service dog
- Town receives good fire grades
- Keeping warm: Expert suggestions on heating system maintenance
- Indianapolis Fire Department reviewing Flora fire probe
- "It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane society, donations needed
- Rockville Police Department needs your help getting K9 grant
- Terre Haute Fire Department wins state award
- Olney fire department recieves four rating
Scroll for more content...