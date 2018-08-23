New Goshen Fire Department receives much-needed maintenance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The New Goshen Fire Department has spent the past couple of months renovating.

Station 11 needed some work after many years of wear and tear.

They brought in local contractors to give it a new life.

The bathrooms and kitchens got some much-needed improvements.

New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo said community donations were a big part of making this project happen.