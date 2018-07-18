New Dog Park is coming to Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) Looking for a place for your dog to play? A new dog park is coming to Craig Park in brazil.

The park is already beginning to come together you can see all the things your dog will be able to play with on the video.

Organizers took caution picking non-aggressive toys.

Many of the brazil parks require dogs to be on a leash so it all started by wanting to give the dogs a little bit of freedom.