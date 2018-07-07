New Christian school to hold open house

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vermillion County have a chance to learn about a new school.
Dana Christian School in Dana, Indiana is set to have an open house.
It takes place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
People will have a chance to tour the facility and meet staff and board members.
You can also learn about the program the school offers.
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a waiver for the new school.
It also received accreditation for five years.
The school will serve students from Kindergarten through 6th GRADE.
There will also be a pre-school.
