New Christian school holds first open house

There's another place for your child to learn this school year!

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another place for your child to learn this school year!

Dana Christian School held its first open house on Saturday.

It will host pre-school through sixth grade. 

Families had a chance to look around and meet with the staff and board members.

Organizers were also on hand to help families enroll their children. Classes will start in August. 

"We're hoping to get more students involved in our school and find parents who want to make sure that their child gets an education with Christ as the focus," said Dawn Kinger and Stacey Ingram, administrators.

