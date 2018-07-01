Clear

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

This new law more clearly specifies how CBD oil products can be packaged and what ingredients they can contain.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several new laws taking effect in Indiana July 1st and one of them has to do with CBD oil.

It is already legal to buy CBD oil in the state. This new law more clearly specifies how CBD oil products can be packaged and what ingredients they can contain.

Milburn Healthmart Pharmacy in Sullivan, Indiana already cells CBD oil. Customers can buy it over the counter. Pharmacist Devin Ice says CBD oil has been a popular product for patients managing pain.

Ice says, "When we first started selling the CBD oil we were selling bottles and bottles every day, having to reorder frequently."

Right now, all CBD oil products must contain less than .03 percent THC. That's the part that can get you high. This law remains the same.

Beginning July 1st retailers will only be able to sell CBD oil products that comply with state testing and packaging requirements.

Ice says, "They have to have a QR code that then links back to the company to show what all each batch had in it. You could check to see if there is any harsh chemicals or metals or anything like that. Everything has to be third party tested which is what the QR code goes back to."

While it is not law yet, Milburn Pharmacy is already complying.

Ice says, "A hundred percent. Anyone who's already buying CBD oil from Milburn Pharmacy will basically not see a difference as we've already made sure that the companies we buy from are already compliant."

One customer says he has been using CBD oil for several months for back pain instead of other drugs.

Tim Church of Linton says, "There is some that work better but then the side effects of those and the attitudes toward opiates and things like that in the country. It's definitely a problem so it's kind of nice to have an alternative that doesn't have all those ramifications."

With this law, CBD oil products must also be certified showing they come from industrial hemp and not marijuana.

