New 911 software could help save more lives in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County 911 dispatch center is receiving a new software program that could potentially save even more lives.

Dispatchers work hard every day to make sure lives are being saved.

The new software will allow dispatchers to type in all information from a 911 call.

Then, it will be immediately sent out on the scanner by a computer voice.

Before, dispatchers would have to speak the information over the scanner themselves.

"When somebody calls in they have to ask the questions, put it in the system, and then start dispatching. This new systems going to do it automatically," said Jeff Fisher, Terre Haute fire chief.

This helps fire departments and EMS workers have clearer communication, and it saves time.

It could save up to two minutes, which is crucial when it comes to saving someone's life.

"Seconds count, especially when in a trauma, or a heart attack, or in a stroke. Seconds absolutely count," said Lucas K. Puckett, Vigo County paramedic firefighter.

The program, costing around $168,000 was approved by the Vigo County commissioners this week.

The money will come directly from 911 funding.

"This is an expensive project but I know the fire departments are well in need of it to help them out and to help the citizens of the county," said Rob McMullen, Vigo County 911 director.

McMullen says fire departments have been requesting a system like this for quite some time, and they know it's going to pay off.

"It's going to get us to where we need to be quicker. It will give us our information quicker. We're excited about it too," said Fisher.

EMS says it will not only help save lives, but eliminate voice traffic and confusion over the scanners.

It will help them get to the person needing help even faster.

"The sooner we can get there, the sooner we can get somebody to definitive care at the hospital, the better outcome we're going to have for that patient," said Puckett.

The dispatch center says there are already many programs like this across the state of Indiana.

The new program will be implemented by spring time.