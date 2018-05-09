Never Alone: The group that honors and plans services for fallen officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An entire group of officers is dedicated to planning Officer Pitts' services.

Scroll for more content...

One of those officers met with us to share how great of an honor it is to do this for one of their own.

We spoke with Indiana Conservation Officer Scott McDaniel.

He's part of the Fraternal Order of Police Incident and Memorial Team.

He told us the team assists agencies that have a fallen officer in the State of Indiana.

They do their part to honor and tribute the officers, family, and community.

Another thing this team does, they are a personal guard for Officer Pitts.

McDaniel said that since Friday, when Pitts lost his life in the line of duty, a guard was immediately put in place.

He said from that point, Pitts has never been left alone.

That includes the hospital, morgue, funeral home, and the Hulman Center.

"No matter how large or how small, city, state, county, Marshal's Agency...it doesn't matter. But all of those officers in any of those agencies that fall in the line of duty get the same honors and tribute to make sure that the family knows how much we appreciate the sacrifice that they have made," McDaniel said.

He told us the FOP Incident and Memorial Team will continue to help with every remaining step in Officer Pitts' services.

He said Pitts will be guarded until he is laid to rest on Wednesday at Center Ridge Cemetary in Sullivan.