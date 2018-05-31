Netflix: What is coming and leaving in June 2018

Here is a list of all the TV shows and movies coming and leaving Netflix in June.
Coming Soon
iZombie: Season 4
Life Sentence: Season 1
Supergirl: Season 3
Avail. 6/1/18
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! (Season Finale)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the
biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors and first responders share tales of horror, kindness and bravery that unfolded in Paris amid the deadly terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Avail. 6/2/18
The King's Speech
Avail. 6/3/18
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on "The Daily Show" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Avail. 6/5/18
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
Avail. 6/7/18
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4
Avail. 6/8/18
Alex Strangelove-- NETFLIX FILM
High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.
Ali's Wedding-- NETFLIX FILM
After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart.
Marcella: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
As Marcella gets to the root of her blackouts via hypnotherapy, her son becomes entangled in a police search for a child killer with an unusual M.O.
Sense8: The Series Finale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the sweeping series finale, passions run high as the Sensates and their closest allies fight to save the cluster and stop their enemies for good.
The Hollow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a bizarre world filled with mysterious portals, odd characters and vicious beasts.
The Staircase-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001.
Treehouse Detectives-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood's mysteries.
Avail. 6/9/18
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Avail. 6/10/18
Portlandia: Season 8
Avail. 6/14/18
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
Avail. 6/15/18
La Hora Final
Lust Stories-- NETFLIX FILM
From strained marriages to sexual hiccups: four stories of love, lust, sex and desires -- some illicit, some unrequited.
Maktub-- NETFLIX FILM
After surviving a bomb attack, two low-level mobsters in Jerusalem change their ways and set about making supplicants' Wailing Wall prayers come true.
Queer Eye Season Two-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five. These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two.
Set It Up-- NETFLIX FILM
Two overworked and underpaid assistants concoct a plan to get their insufferable bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday's Illness-- NETFLIX FILM
A 35-year absence. A 10-day reunion. One agonizing request. Some wounds need more than time to heal.
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Bennett boys face a hitch in their plan to buy the Peterson ranch. Meanwhile, Beau tries to take it easy after his hospital stay.
True: Magical Friends-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Robots, body swaps -- and a tricky troll? There's no stopping this good-hearted guardian when her friends need help.
True: Wonderful Wishes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Welcome back to a wonderful world full of friendship, adventure and magical wishes that make big dreams come true!
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
As the lines between darkness and light continue to blur, shocking revelations and power struggles send Voltron hurtling toward another epic showdown.
Avail. 6/16/18
Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
Avail. 6/17/18
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chava Iglesias's doting personal assistant Hugo Sánchez is tasked with leading Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua -- if only his mom will let him.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Avail. 6/18/18
Encerrados
Avail. 6/19/18
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Australian comic Hannah Gadsby rejects standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.
Avail. 6/22/18
Brain on Fire-- NETFLIX FILM
Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss.
Cooking on High-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show, two chefs prepare mouthwatering marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of very chill celeb judges.
Derren Brown: Miracle-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
After years of skepticism, he's mastered the art of magical thinking. Can he convince a live audience to do the same?
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under dire conditions, Ontario's crack rescue teams continue their vital mission when disasters strike one of the busiest highways in the world.
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
As his popularity soars, Luke Cage finds his world suddenly upended by a mysterious newcomer with astonishing powers -- and sinister plans for Harlem.
Us and Them-- NETFLIX FILM
They chased their dreams. Now they finally have everything they've ever wanted -- except for each other.
Avail. 6/23/18
Disney's Tarzan
Avail. 6/24/18
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )-- NETFLIX FILM
Just as Simone works up the courage to tell her conservative Jewish family she's a lesbian, she finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef.
Avail. 6/25/18
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Avail. 6/26/18
Secret City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To expose a government's brazen deceit, one dedicated journalist will risk her career -- and her life.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Activist and comedian W. Kamau Bell muses on parenting in the Trump era, "free speech" dustups, woke children's TV and his fear of going off the grid.
Avail. 6/29/18
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Based on true events, this series delves deep into the top-secret recruiting and training of Britain’s SOE program during World War II.
GLOW: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Armed with leotards, leg warmers and plenty of lipstick, the women of GLOW return with style. The season returns for a second round.
Harvey Street Kids-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Join three fierce best friends for a whirlwind of fun and adventure in this animated series set in a special place ruled by kids.
Kiss Me First-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A lonely young woman hooked on a virtual reality game befriends a party girl who leads her into a world of new thrills and dark secrets.
La Forêt-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When a teen girl disappears from a village near the Ardennes Forest, local police and a concerned teacher begin to uncover a web of unsettling secrets.
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Everyone’s favorite amateur baking show is back with an all-new season of epic failures and a star-studded cast of culinary guests.
Paquita Salas: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Spain's best talent agents in the '90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client.
Recovery Boys-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the heart of America's opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse.
TAU-- NETFLIX FILM
Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman tries to escape her high-tech prison.
Avail. 6/30/18
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hakuno Kishinami finds himself in the midst of a Holy Grail war with no memories of how he got there. Through his confusion, he must fight to survive.
Mohawk
LAST CALL
Leaving 6/1/18
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
Leaving 6/2/18
Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving 6/8/18
Grace of Monaco
Leaving 6/918
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving 6/10/18
Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving 6/15/18
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
Leaving 6/16/18
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
Curious George
Super
Leaving 6/18/18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/20/18
Cake
Leaving 6/21/18
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 6/22/18
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving 6/23/18
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving 6/25/18
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
Leaving 6/26/18
Alpha and Omega
Leaving 6/29/18
Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving 6/30/18
On Golden Pond
Related Content
- Netflix: What is coming and leaving in June 2018
- What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in June
- Netflix is unstoppable
- New scam targets Netflix customers
- Susan Rice's next gig: Netflix
- Netflix hits 125 million subscribers
- 5 great places to visit in June
- Theater chain launches Netflix-like subscription plan
- Netflix still wears the streaming crown
- Shutdown continues; Netflix earnings; Pharma takeover