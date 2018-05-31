Netflix: What is coming and leaving in June 2018

Here is a list of all the TV shows and movies coming and leaving Netflix in June.

Scroll for more content...

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

Avail. 6/1/18

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tackling different mysteries in each episode of this game show, seven sleuths get closer to solving the

biggest one of all: What happened to Project D?

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors and first responders share tales of horror, kindness and bravery that unfolded in Paris amid the deadly terror attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Avail. 6/2/18

The King's Speech

Avail. 6/3/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on "The Daily Show" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Avail. 6/5/18

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

Avail. 6/7/18

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Avail. 6/8/18

Alex Strangelove-- NETFLIX FILM

High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Ali's Wedding-- NETFLIX FILM

After telling a white lie that spins out of control, the son of an Iraqi-born cleric in Melbourne becomes torn between family duty and his own heart.

Marcella: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Marcella gets to the root of her blackouts via hypnotherapy, her son becomes entangled in a police search for a child killer with an unusual M.O.

Sense8: The Series Finale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the sweeping series finale, passions run high as the Sensates and their closest allies fight to save the cluster and stop their enemies for good.

The Hollow-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a bizarre world filled with mysterious portals, odd characters and vicious beasts.

The Staircase-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This documentary series offers a revealing inside look at the high-profile murder case of author Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife in 2001.

Treehouse Detectives-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What happened to the snowman? Where did all the caterpillars go? A brother and sister bear detective team solves all their neighborhood's mysteries.

Avail. 6/9/18

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Avail. 6/10/18

Portlandia: Season 8

Avail. 6/14/18

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Avail. 6/15/18

La Hora Final

Lust Stories-- NETFLIX FILM

From strained marriages to sexual hiccups: four stories of love, lust, sex and desires -- some illicit, some unrequited.

Maktub-- NETFLIX FILM

After surviving a bomb attack, two low-level mobsters in Jerusalem change their ways and set about making supplicants' Wailing Wall prayers come true.

Queer Eye Season Two-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five. These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two.

Set It Up-- NETFLIX FILM

Two overworked and underpaid assistants concoct a plan to get their insufferable bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday's Illness-- NETFLIX FILM

A 35-year absence. A 10-day reunion. One agonizing request. Some wounds need more than time to heal.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bennett boys face a hitch in their plan to buy the Peterson ranch. Meanwhile, Beau tries to take it easy after his hospital stay.

True: Magical Friends-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robots, body swaps -- and a tricky troll? There's no stopping this good-hearted guardian when her friends need help.

True: Wonderful Wishes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome back to a wonderful world full of friendship, adventure and magical wishes that make big dreams come true!

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the lines between darkness and light continue to blur, shocking revelations and power struggles send Voltron hurtling toward another epic showdown.

Avail. 6/16/18

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

Avail. 6/17/18

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chava Iglesias's doting personal assistant Hugo Sánchez is tasked with leading Club de Cuervos to victory in Nicaragua -- if only his mom will let him.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Avail. 6/18/18

Encerrados

Avail. 6/19/18

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Australian comic Hannah Gadsby rejects standard stand-up by pairing punchlines with personal revelations on gender, sexuality and childhood turmoil.

Avail. 6/22/18

Brain on Fire-- NETFLIX FILM

Struck by a mysterious, mentally devastating illness, a young reporter searches for answers while battling psychosis, catatonia and memory loss.

Cooking on High-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the first-ever competitive cannabis cooking show, two chefs prepare mouthwatering marijuana-infused dishes for a panel of very chill celeb judges.

Derren Brown: Miracle-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After years of skepticism, he's mastered the art of magical thinking. Can he convince a live audience to do the same?

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Under dire conditions, Ontario's crack rescue teams continue their vital mission when disasters strike one of the busiest highways in the world.

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As his popularity soars, Luke Cage finds his world suddenly upended by a mysterious newcomer with astonishing powers -- and sinister plans for Harlem.

Us and Them-- NETFLIX FILM

They chased their dreams. Now they finally have everything they've ever wanted -- except for each other.

Avail. 6/23/18

Disney's Tarzan

Avail. 6/24/18

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )-- NETFLIX FILM

Just as Simone works up the courage to tell her conservative Jewish family she's a lesbian, she finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef.

Avail. 6/25/18

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Avail. 6/26/18

Secret City-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To expose a government's brazen deceit, one dedicated journalist will risk her career -- and her life.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Activist and comedian W. Kamau Bell muses on parenting in the Trump era, "free speech" dustups, woke children's TV and his fear of going off the grid.

Avail. 6/29/18

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on true events, this series delves deep into the top-secret recruiting and training of Britain’s SOE program during World War II.

GLOW: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Armed with leotards, leg warmers and plenty of lipstick, the women of GLOW return with style. The season returns for a second round.

Harvey Street Kids-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Join three fierce best friends for a whirlwind of fun and adventure in this animated series set in a special place ruled by kids.

Kiss Me First-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A lonely young woman hooked on a virtual reality game befriends a party girl who leads her into a world of new thrills and dark secrets.

La Forêt-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a teen girl disappears from a village near the Ardennes Forest, local police and a concerned teacher begin to uncover a web of unsettling secrets.

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everyone’s favorite amateur baking show is back with an all-new season of epic failures and a star-studded cast of culinary guests.

Paquita Salas: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Spain's best talent agents in the '90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client.

Recovery Boys-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the heart of America's opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug abuse.

TAU-- NETFLIX FILM

Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman tries to escape her high-tech prison.

Avail. 6/30/18

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hakuno Kishinami finds himself in the midst of a Holy Grail war with no memories of how he got there. Through his confusion, he must fight to survive.

Mohawk

LAST CALL

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving 6/2/18

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/918

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving 6/18/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18

On Golden Pond