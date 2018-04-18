Neighbors react to proposed plan for Beau Monde property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Once again, there is a deal in the works to sell the Beau Monde property located near Deming Park in Terre Haute. There is also a rezoning request for this property.

According to the rezoning petition. Park Place Condominiums LLC wants to build duplexes on this property. They plan to sell, not rent, condos.

Dick Wheatfill has mixed feelings about the proposed plan. His back yard is one of the empty lots.

"It doesn't make me feel comfortable," Wheatfill said. "How close are they going to come up to the back of our homes?"

He worries that the value of the neighborhood would go down with a new development.

"Give us some privacy," Wheatfill said. "Don't deter the value of our properties."

Over the years several developers tried to make this property into something. But, the neighbors weren't too happy about it.

Brian Payne also neighbors the property up for sale. News 10 spoke with Payne about two years ago. This is when there was a debate to put luxury apartments on the property. He was frustrated with the proposed plan. So, he decided to spread the word with street signs and a website.

"It might have changed the neighborhood," Payne said. "The change in expectation. Folks built their homes here and invested in them."

Now, Payne says he has high hopes with what Park Place Condominiums LLC can do.

"I'm optimistic, I really am," he said.

The new developers say they estimate more than 30 duplexes built on the property. Condos would sell for about $180,000 to $200,000.

"I think we will be able to work out the concerns that the community has," Payne said. "Let's get a good development in there."

We checked on-line records through the Indiana Secretary of State's office. Former Vigo County Commissioner Joe Anderson is the business manager of Park Place Condominiums LLC.



Anderson released the following statement, "Park Place Condominiums believes it's inappropriate to comment before talking with surrounding homeowners. Their feedback is important to us."

The city council will consider the rezoning on May 10.

