Neighbors help neighbors in standoff that lasted four hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute neighborhood is still reeling. Many say they're still shaken after a four hour standoff forced them from their homes.

Neighbors helped neighbors. A local restaurant opened it's doors. The subway off of Wabash Avenue gave people a safe place to camp out in.

Micheal Cooper, a neighbor, says lights started to flash around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

"It was a gunshot. Everybody thought it was firecracker, but I said it was a gunshot," Cooper said.

Police told his family his neighbor had fired a gun.

"There was a swat team and police officers everywhere," he said.

Cooper says he has barely talked to the house next door. "Hello, how are you? That's about it," he said.

For nearly four hours his family waited out the standoff inside the doors a Subway restaurant that sits right across from his home. His family evacuated from his daugher's bedroom window.

Tammy Williams, manager at Subway, says police directed neighbors to their restaurant.

"Police were talking to people," Williams said. "There came in and out and let people know what was going on."





Williams says they offered drinks and a warm place to stay.

Christopher Blanton was arrested around 12:30 on Monday morning. He is charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and possession of meth.

Neighbors say they are just thankful no one was hurt.

"The police officers did their job," Cooper said. "I feel safe."