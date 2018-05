TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you go to watch a meet at the Vigo County Aquatic Center, you know parking can be hard to come by.

That's why the park board approved a request to add 60 to 70 parking spaces to the Aquatic Center's parking lot.

The request came after neighbors of Voorhees Park made complaints.

They are upset about so many vehicles parking in front of their homes.

The Aquatic Center already leases the land where the extra spaces will be built