Need to get rid of that old fridge? Here's your chance in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend you can get rid of those unwanted items you have lying around.

On Saturday, you can recycle those items that can't go in the normal trash.

That includes things like large appliances, chemicals, paints, and more.

The items can be taken to the Vigo County Fairgrounds from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

It's open to Vigo County residents only.

