Nearly 35,000 people turn out for Linton Freedom Festival parade

As the sea of spectators slowly turned out for this year’s Freedom Festival Parade. The Syester family had a front row seat living along the parade route.

Posted: Jul. 4, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 4, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

LINTON, Ind- As the sea of spectators slowly turned out for this year’s Freedom Festival Parade. The Syester family had a front row seat living along the parade route.

Joyce Syester and her family hold this day very dear to their heart.

"As a military mom and a military nanny I guess the patriotism is in my heart more for that reason and I just love how everybody comes out to support," said Syester

With an average attendance of forty thousand people each year, it’s an event that isn’t taken lightly. Many in the community not only decorating their floats but also their houses.

The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce puts in hundreds of hours every year preparing for the parade. As well as the various other events throughout the week.

Cheryl Hamilton is the Executive Director with the chamber and says their goal each year is to keep this community tradition running the best it can.

"You know it takes a good core group of people, dedicated people for any event. Not just ours but any event," said Hamilton.

As for the Syester family, they are proud to say the town's slogan “You'll like Linton." Hoping this event honoring our country continues to grow.

"I hope they are able to keep it going, I don't know how many years it’s been going. I don't remember now but I hope that they continue it."

The parade is over but there are still many events taking place this evening at Humpherys Park like live music, carnival rides, and fireworks.

If you would like to see the full schedule of events through the rest of the week check out their website here.

