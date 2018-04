TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a power outage on the east side of Terre Haute.

According to Duke Energy's website, just under 2,000 customers are without power in the area surrounding Village Quarter.

News 10 is working to learn the cause of the outage.

Duke Energy's website estimates the power will be back around 8:00 p.m.