Nearly 1,000 county leaders from across the state meet in Indianapolis for Opioid Summit

County leaders from across Indiana met in Indianapolis on Wednesday for an Opioid Summit.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Opioid addiction claims nearly 115 people a day.

It's a nationwide epidemic.

County leaders from across Indiana met in Indianapolis on Wednesday for an Opioid Summit.

It brought nearly 1,000 law enforcement and judicial figures from 92 counties together to the convention center.

They left the summit with the knowledge to help fight the growing national issue.

For roughly seven hours they sat through presentation after presentation.

Each one brought something new to the table.

They looked at issues like the use of medical treatment for addiction.

Presenters also talked about different approaches to help repeat offenders stay out of jail.

The goal is to bring a solution for the State of Indiana.

On top of talking to many state officials, we also talked with people representing the Wabash Valley.

One of the biggest takeaways...how some officers will now see these addicts from a different perspective to help them recover.

"I think we're all trying to learn about the different ways of treatment," Parke County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jason Frazier said. "How to deal with these individuals. Hopefully to treat them better in the drug court program, maybe have less relapse's in the long term."

Now, law enforcement was just one of many roles addressed.

In the coming days, News 10's Garrett Brown will break down more elements from the summit.

