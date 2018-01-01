Clear

Nearly 100 Sullivan County kids learn life-saving lesson

Nearly 100 kids from Sullivan Middle School received CPR and Heimlich training.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Sullivan County kids received some potentially life-saving training on Friday.

Nearly 100 kids from Sullivan Middle School received CPR and Heimlich training.

The students were part of the school's physical education class.

The Sullivan County Community Hospital helped by providing mannequins for the students to learn with.

The class was held by CPR instructor Jeff Griffith.

Griffith is the jail commander at the Sullivan County Jail and also a local EMT.

The training was sponsored by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom plans to offer the program to all of the schools in the county.

