Nation's top doctor urges everyone to carry drug to reverse overdoses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The nation's top doctor says you should carry a drug overdose antidote.

News 10 told you, Thursday, the U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Jerome Adams issued an advisory urging more Americans to get naloxone.

Deputy Surgeon General Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams was in Terre Haute Friday. She briefly mentioned the advisory in a speech to nursing students at Indiana State University. She noted fighting the opioid epidemic is a priority for her boss, Doctor Adams.

In the advisory, Adams says everyone should be prepared, get naloxone and save a life.

Naloxone is an overdose reversing drug.

First responders are already using it but now anyone who could come in contact with another person misusing prescription pain killers or getting high on heroin is asked to talk with a doctor or pharmacist to get the life-saving drug.

There are products available to the public with a prescription and Doctor Adams suggests going through training to learn how to administer the drug.

One nursing student at the Indiana State University event says she thinks it's a good idea if it will keep people alive.

Taylor Mann says, "That can save their life and I feel like that's very important and I understand why they would say it's almost like CPR because when someone has a drug overdose, you're not going to give them CPR because they're usually still breathing and when you give them the naloxone that is preventing the drug effects and kind of undoing what they did to themselves."

The surgeon general says expanding access to naloxone is a key part of the plan to fight the drug epidemic while others argue the move will only encourage more bad behavior.