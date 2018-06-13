Clear

National pizza chain launches pothole paving contest

Do pothole problems have you down? A national pizza chain has launched a contest that could help get them filled.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 7:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do pothole problems have you down? A national pizza chain has launched a contest that could help get them filled.

On Wednesday, Dominos announced the Paving For Pizza contest.

Here's how it works, you go to this website and nominate your hometown, and then Dominos says if your town is selected, they will help fund pothole repairs for the area.

Dominos says their motive is to get pizza to you in one...non-smashed piece, but I think we can all agree, the only good pothole is a gone pothole.

To nominate your town, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It