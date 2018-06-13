National pizza chain launches pothole paving contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do pothole problems have you down? A national pizza chain has launched a contest that could help get them filled.
On Wednesday, Dominos announced the Paving For Pizza contest.
Here's how it works, you go to this website and nominate your hometown, and then Dominos says if your town is selected, they will help fund pothole repairs for the area.
Dominos says their motive is to get pizza to you in one...non-smashed piece, but I think we can all agree, the only good pothole is a gone pothole.
To nominate your town, click here.
