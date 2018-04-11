National dog bite prevention month raises awareness in local communities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- William Stanley has been delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service in Vincennes for 14 years. A few months ago though he had a first while on his route, Stanley was attacked by a dog.

"I didn't need stitches so that was a good thing. But it bruised but it could have been a little kid and that would have been a bad deal," said Stanley.

Incidents like that are the reason for national dog bite prevention week. State Farm says last year Indiana was ranked ninth in the nation when it came to dog-related injury claims. Illinois was even further up the list taking second.

Leah Vantlin is with the Vincennes Animal Shelter. She knows the importance of raising awareness of this issue.

"It's definitely something that needs to be addressed. Owner awareness on keeping your dog contained in a safe and appropriate way that is good for the dog," said Vantlin.

The Vincennes animal shelter responds to multiple calls a day related to loose dogs. Any of those calls bring the potential for an accident. That's why they urge anyone who comes across a dog who seems uneasy to use caution.

"If it’s got its ears pinned back and its tail tucked. If its body posture is ridged don't approach it just back off. Don't turn and run because then it’s going to want to chase but just back off and give it its distance," said Vantlin.

Stanley says one accident isn't going to stop him from loving his job but he does hope everyone takes extra caution when out on the streets.

"Thinking all the time. Especially after you get bit it kind of wakes you up more. You got to keep in the back of your head that every dog will bite," said Stanley.

The Vincennes Animal Shelter stresses to reach out to animal control if you come across a dog who could be hostel. They will do their best to capture the dog and return the dog to its owner.