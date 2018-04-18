National Road in Marshall to undergo changes

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A road that tells a story.

That's what you'll get if you ask about the National Road running through Marshall, Illinois.

But for Jennifer Bishop, the project for a multi-purpose trail will go farther than the stories being told.

"I think it will benefit anybody, anybody that wants to run, or walk, walk their dogs, ride their bikes, it benefits everybody. It is a win-win."

But she's not the only one who wants to see this project through.

Tom Hintz from Lincoln Trail State Park says this trail will also be about keeping the history of the road alive.

"What we would like to do is try to preserve as much as we can of the national road through Clark county, and we'd like to make it a multi-use trail and a national heritage corridor."

And it will benefit more than just Marshall.

Hintz says it's a multi-community project.

"What we've talked about, is to start it right at the state line and wind up around Greenup, down in Cumberland County. There's a lot of historical aspects of it, and there's a lot of wonderful things to see."

So what can you do?

Bishop says the project is still in the early stages, but to keep your ears and eyes open for opportunities soon.

"In time there will be a place for volunteers, by all means, we are always gonna need volunteers. Money, absolutely. Like I said, we are setting the foundation for that right now, so hopefully here really soon we'll be able to start taking donations."

So be on the lookout, because bigger plans for this trail will be coming soon.