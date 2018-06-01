National Road Yardsale underway, shop set up in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. 40 is the place to be this weekend for bargain lovers.

The National Road Yardsale is underway.

The massive yard sale stretches from Baltimore Maryland to Saint Louis, Missouri.

Those sales are also happening locally.

We made a stop at one in Brazil, Indiana.

"It is a wonderful opportunity, come out, see your neighbor, love people, love the stuff, and help everybody," Teresa, a volunteer at the yard sale told us.

This specific yardsale in Brazil benefits the Carbon United Methodist Church.

If you would like to stop in for yourself, you'll find it at 721 East Highway 40.