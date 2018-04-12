National Public Safety Telecommunications week honors 911 dispatchers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people across the nation are taking the time to thank dedicated safety personnel.

All because this week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Every year in April, those who fight to save lives are honored.

The focus on responders this week are 911 dispatchers.

They're often heard as the first voice to respond to a 911 call.

"They're the actual first-first responders. They're the first person that takes the call. They answer all the information. They provide the information to police, fire, and EMS. For those guys to respond on the streets," said Rob McMullen, Vigo County 911 director.

However, those same responders are rarely seen, and they aren't just taking one call.

"It's not only that call that we're taking care of, it's multiple calls at the same time," said Vickie Oster, 911 dispatcher.

Vickie Oster has worked for Vigo County 911 for over 20 years.

She says the job is stressful, and you have to be a quick thinker.

Sending the correct responding agency where it needs to go, with lives depending on each phone call.

"For all the men and women that do this job because not everyone can do this job," said Oster.

Another dispatcher says this week makes her hard work feel appreciated.

"To be recognized for something that we rarely get any kind of recognition for is very nice. It's rewarding to have somebody say thank you," said Kirsten Chobanov-Redman, 911 dispatcher.

The week honors all public safety personnel across the nation, as they all work to create a better and safer world.